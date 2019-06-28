Step back in time for a special day at Alford’s Bus Collection

North-east bus enthusiasts are in for a treat if they visit the Bus Collection at Alford on Sunday, July 7.

In a free open day, from 11-4pm, they will have the chance to see and experience the work of Aberdeen and District Preservation Trust and First Group Heritage Group in preserving and maintaining historically-significant buses, the backbone of public transport through the ages.

Exhibits in the centre, which is beside Grampian Transport Museum, will include a restored 1930 Albion, a rare visit to the North-east of a 1942 wartime Daimler utility bus, the first articulated bus in Scotland from Mercedes, and many more vehicles from the Alford collection and other parts of the country.