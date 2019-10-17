Wildlife presenter visits Deeside

A leading wildlife presenter is heading for Deeside early next month.

Iolo Williams is to appear at the Community Theatre in Aboyne in the final event of this year’s Aboyne and Deeside Festival.

The BBC’s Autumn Watch programme will come live from the Cairngorms and, to coincide, the presenter will deliver a talk “Life Before the Lens” at the theatre on Saturday, November 2, at 2.30pm.

Iolo will describe, with his customary wit and humour, his adventures as a species officer with the RSPB.

He will recount the people he met - from a farmer who held an egg collector over a 40-foot cliff, to the oystercatcher which halted the Duke of Rothesay’s train.

A festival spokesperson said: “This promises to be an entertaining and informative talk which describes not only his wildlife adventures but also the threats our wildlife faces today.

“This is a must-see event for the whole family.”

The popular broadcaster’s talk is seen as particularly relevant to anyone interested in photography, nature conservation, wildlife and the outdoors in general.

Tickets are £15 for adults, and £5 for under 16s.

They can be booked online at www.aboyneanddeesidefestival.org.uk or by calling TicketSource on 03336 663366.