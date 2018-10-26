This could be Simply the Best stage show for Tina Turner fans

Tina Turner fans are in for a treat when brand new show What’s Love Got To Do With It? arrives in Aberdeen early next year.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is a joyous show celebrating the music of Tina Turner.

The tour taking in more than 40 venues across the UK, and is heading to the Music Hall on Friday, March 1.

The show has been created by the award-winning producers behind the hugely successful Whitney – Queen Of The Night.

What’s Love Got To Do With It? is the ultimate tribute concert paying homage to one of the most iconic and much loved musical artists of the 20th century.

In this theatre show, audiences can expect a night of high energy, feel-good rock’n’roll featuring Tina’s greatest hits performed by the vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Speaking about playing Tina, Elesha said: “I am absolutely thrilled to be touring the UK with What’s Love Got To Do With It?

“This is going to be a magnificent show and one that truly celebrates the incredible music and career of Tina Turner.

“Tina is a great persona to emulate on stage. I have performed as her many times over the years so to now be the lead in a show that will travel all over the UK and celebrate everything about her is an amazing opportunity and one I’m really looking forward to.”

Audiences can look forward to hearing stunning musical arrangements of Tina’s most-loved classic hits including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits, Simply The Best and many more.

