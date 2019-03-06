Tina Turner tribute show will return to Aberdeen next year

A sell-out show at Aberdeen Music Hall last Friday celebrating the music of Tina Turner was such as success that it’s already been booked for a return next year.

‘What’s Love Got To Do With it?’ was a massive hit with its North-east audience.

So the producers of the award-winning production have already committed to returning to the Music Hall on Thursday, March 26, 2020.

The high energy, feel-good rock-and-roll show featured many of Tina’s greatest hits – including Private Dancer, What’s Love Got To Do With It?, Proud Mary, River Deep, Nutbush City Limits and Simply The Best – performed by the amazing vocal talent of Elesha Paul Moses, supported by a full 10-piece live band.

Aberdeen Performing Arts Cultural Programme Manager, Steven Milne, said: “Friday’s show at the Music Hall was a complete sell out.

“There was a real enthusiasm for this show so we are delighted that it will be coming back again next year.”

Tickets are on sale for the show next year online at Aberdeen Performing Arts, in person at the box office at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree, or by phone (01224) 641122.