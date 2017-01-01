Donside Piper and Herald

Search

Archived papers from 2001 released

News
The 2016 list saw Poppy crowned the number one name for both cats and dogs.

Poppy – top name for cats and dogs in 2016

News
A bake sale was the nation's third favourite way to raise money for good causes in 2016.

The nation’s favourite ways to raise money for good causes

News
Light snow showers
3c
0c

Bank of Mum and Dad ‘stretched thin’

News

EIS secures over £600k for members injured at work

News

First Minister’s New Year message

News

Queen’s New Year Honours list announced

News
The plans include learner drivers being allowed on motorways for the first time.

Major overhaul in driver and motorcycle training by Government welcomed

News
Fergus Ewing, Cabinet Secretary for the Rural Economy & Connectivity, spoke at the Rural Parliament.

Celebrating food and drink success

News
Who did Scotland beat in March? See Question 1

Our 2016 sports quiz ... how much do you remember?

Sport 1

VIDEO - England v Scotland classic moments

Football
Laura Muir was voted Scottish Athlete of the Year for the second time. Picture: Jeff Holmes

Laura Muir will push herself to the limit in quest for glory

More Sport 1
Hibernian's John McGinn, left, battles with St Mirren's Lawrence Shankland at Easter Road. Picture: Garry Williamson/SNS

Hibs’ Martin Boyle justifies Neil Lennon’s selection choice

Football 5

Robbie Neilson backs strikers to end Hearts’ goal drought

Football 5

Hibs’ Andrew Shinnie bids to pass test of character

Football

Hearts must show character to bounce back from limp defeat

Football 10

Trail runners turn their hand to ultramarathon

More Sport
Just before midnight the music will end ready for the countdown to a unique fireworks display guaranteed to welcome in 2017 in style.

City's Hogmanay celebrations set to bring in the New Year in style

Whats on
Two of the notes have already been found. Pic: SWNS

Jane Austen fiver worth £50k discovered in Scots Christmas card

Lifestyle

Five things you can do with your real Christmas tree when the festive period is over

Lifestyle
Pic: SWNS

RSPCA release pictures of 2016’s weirdest animal rescues

Lifestyle