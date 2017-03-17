Banchory named as one of Best Places to Live in Britain

Banchory is one of 12 locations in Scotland that have been named among the Best Places to Live in Britain by The Sunday Times.

In addition, the guide has named North Berwick in East Lothian as the best place to live in Scotland.

The accolade comes in part two of The Sunday Times Best Places to Live guide, which is published on Sunday (March 19).

The supplements assess a wide range of factors, from jobs, exam results and broadband speed to culture, community spirit and local shops in order to compile the definitive top locations to make your home.

The methodology relies on hard data and robust statistics on crime and education, but also on expert knowledge from The Sunday Times judging panel.

The judges combine the numbers with their own experience of the villages, towns and cities, such as local pubs, ease of transport and the range of attractive property to ensure the chosen locations truly are places where readers and their families can thrive.

There is no ranking order for the 12 places in Scotland.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live - Scotland:

- Banchory, Aberdeenshire

- Cramond, Firth of Forth

- Cromarty, Ross and Cromarty

- Dunblane, Stirlingshire

- Dundee, Dundee City

- Gairloch, Selkirkshire

- Shawlands, Glasgow

- Helensborough, Dunbartonshire

- Killearn, Stirlingshire

- Melrose, Scottish Borders

- North Berwick, East Lothian

- Orkney, Northern Isles

In addition to the above list, Edinburgh has been named one of the Sunday Times Best Places Top 20 perennials, the list which celebrates the places that have that have appeared in almost every list over the past five years.

The Sunday Times Best Places to Live in Britain Part 2 is the second in a two-part series.

This weekend it reveals the best places to live in the South West, East, London, Scotland and the North West, as well as the overall best place to live in the UK. Last weekend it revealed the top places in North and North East, Midlands, Northern Ireland, South East and Wales.

Helen Davies, The Sunday Times home editor, said: “This is the fifth year we have compiled the list, and this year’s is even bigger and better - the guide is more personal, more detailed and more comprehensive than ever before.

“The list weighs up everything from considering the likely impact of the local plan, to whether the post office is still open, the range of housing, and the quality of the coffee.

“Numbers on a spreadsheet can only tell us so much, so we carefully balance statistics with our writers’ decades of knowledge and expertise to create the definitive list of the best places to live in the UK.”

Average property prices for sale and to rent have been provided by Countrywide plc, which is the UK’s leading residential estate agency and property services group.

Johnny Morris, research and analytics director at Countrywide plc, said: “Using extensive data from across our businesses, along with official statistics, we have been able to paint a detailed picture, not just of how much it costs to buy or rent in different places across the country, but what it is like to live there too. We’ve been able to do this for all types of people, from someone renting their first flat to a family buying their forever home.”

Readers can join in the conversation online by sharing their favourite places and why they love them using the hashtag #stbestplaces.