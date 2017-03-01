Banchory’s Number One launches fundraising drive

A £10,000 funding campaign has been launched this month to complete the refurbishment of a social space in the heart of Banchory.

The team behind Number One have set up a JustGiving page to raise the funds needed.

The JustGiving campaign states: “Number One is a multi-purpose space, providing room for meetings, learning, support and advice. From sewing classes, cooking groups,credit union or hypnotherapy there is something for everyone.

“The social café not only provides light bites but offers volunteer placements for all ages. Our youngest volunteer is 16, the oldest 83.

“Help us grow and provide more. With extra funding we can improve the learning and meeting rooms. With extra funding we will decorate and furnish the training room; with new chairs and tables we can offer more space; more people can join classes such as art, pottery, sewing or writing.

“Learning is a great therapy for everyone. Share common hobbies, never too old to learn, find new friends. All ages and abilities will get a chance to try something new.

”A smart board can allow us to develop training courses. We have held accredited courses but the potential is huge. Online learning is great, but can be lonely – imagine our own college outreach. The screen and internet can also be used for streaming movies or TV – we could even provide a town centre bijou cinema.

“Help us create a gallery for local artist and makers. With great wall space, a proper hanging system will provide an outlet for selling art.

“The café is almost complete but a few extra items could make it better. We make our own cakes and soup. With a new food processor we could make more and even attempt our own bread.

“To remain inexpensive for all, Number One will always need to seek donations and grants.

“Please help us; any amount will help to create a great social venture in the heart of your community.”

For more visit; http://campaign.justgiving.com/campaigns/charity/banchory-districtinitiative/NumberOne.