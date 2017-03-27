Finalists revealed for North-east’s Elevator business awards

Twenty-seven finalists in one of the North-east’s highest profile business awards - the Elevator Awards 2017 – were announced this week.

Applications were received from entrepreneurs and businesses across Aberdeenshire for the 10 award categories.

Several categories, most notably Most Promising New Business, Emerging Entrepreneur, The Innovation Award and Spirit of Enterprise, have seen a significant increase in the number of applicants this year..

The winners will be announced at a ceremony in the Mercure Aberdeen Ardoe House Hotel on Thursday, June 29, hosted by writer, TV personality and former MP Gyles Brandreth.

Elevator chief executive Professor Gary McEwan said that judging this year’s applications had been ‘extremely tough’ given the number of high calibre entries.

He said: “It was a very difficult task to choose just 27 finalists out of what was a very competitive field, and we would like to thank everyone who took the time to submit an application.”

Royal Bank of Scotland is the principal partner and sponsor of the awards, and Aberdeen City Council and Aberdeenshire Council are event partners.

The finalists of the Elevator Awards 2017 are:

• Business Success Over Three Years – Aberdeen Sports Village, Matrix Risk Control, SBP Accountants & Tax Advisors.

• Business Success Under Three Years – Rebecca Carr Hair Salon, Step Change Engineering Ltd, Tekserv.

• Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year – Gregor Mackintosh of Mackintosh of Glendaveny, Stuart Lawson of AISUS Offshore, Christopher Farman of Jack’s Steakhouse.

• Employer of the Year – Acumen Accountants & Advisors, Cammach Recruitment Ltd, Hall Morrice LLP.

• Enterprising Communities Award – Banchory & District Initiative Limited, Crow House Projects, Me Too!

• Most Promising New Business – Esker Spirits, Fierce Beer, The Unit Gym & Fitness.

• Spirit of Enterprise – Arizona Brodie, Mango Bay; Naz Hussain, Breakneck Comedy; William Lawson, Bobs Buddies.

• The Grampian Award for Innovation – RigDeluge, Aiken Group, DDK Positioning.

• Entrepreneurial Supporter of the Year – Karen Stewart, Chris Minchin, Ann Johnston.

There are no finalists in the Entrepreneur of the Year category as the winner is announced on the evening of the awards.