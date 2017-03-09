MSP visits Potarch Café to mark apprentice week

Aberdeenshire West MSP Alexander Burnett visited the Potarch Café and Restaurant In Royal Deeside yesterday to mark Scottish Apprentice Week.

The Scottish Conservative MSP met Nicolle Stewart, who is in the process of studying for her SVQ3 Modern Apprenticeship in Management and Marco Rossetti, who is studying SVQ3 Modern Apprenticeship in Hospitality Supervision And Leadership.

Staff at the restaurant on the Ballogie Estate have also recently completed their world host training, first aid in the workplace and a manual handling course.

Representatives of Skills Development Scotland and Goal Training also took part in today’s visit.

Mr Burnett said: “I was delighted to meet the staff and apprentices at the Potarch Café, which is a thriving local business on the Ballogie Estate.

“Given the difficulties that our local economy in the North East has faced, it is more important than ever to invest in training and opportunities for our young people.

“Scottish Apprenticeship Week highlights the great work going on by businesses small and large across all sectors of the economy.

“There are great benefits to both employers and employees from apprenticeship programmes, and it is great to meet people like Nicolle and Marco to hear first hand how positive this can be.”