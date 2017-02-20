New home for Alford Post Office gets stamp of approval

The Post Office is opening a new local service in Alford.

The service at W&R Murray, 27 Main Street, Alford, AB33 8QA, which launches at 1pm on Thursday, March 2, will be provided at a serving point in the store, where the Post Office terminal will sit alongside the retail till.

The current Alford Post Office at 48 Main Street, Alford, AB33 8PX, will close at 1pm on Thursday, March 2.

Suzanne Richardson, regional manager, said: “We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents.

“We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.

“This modernisation is part of a major investment programme, the largest in the history of the Post Office and will secure services for the future.”

As with any other branch, robust security procedures are in place, anyone handling Post Office transactions, including new staff, will be fully trained on all operational and service issues, including customer privacy to ensure they meet Post Office standards.

Post Office services will be available during the store’s opening hours, 9am to 5:30pm Monday to–Friday and 9am to 5pm on Saturday.

The opening hours which will increase by an extra four hours and 30 minutes a week on a Saturday afternoon, will, according to the Post Office “ensure that the branch is more convenient, as people will now have more choice of when to visit”.

Local residents and small business customers will be able to access the wide range of Post Office and mails services, including Special Delivery, Local Collect, home shopping returns, and make online banking cash deposits and withdrawals, withdrawals using a Post Office Card Account, send funds abroad using Moneygram, pay bills, pre-order travel money, apply for travel insurance and top up mobile phones.