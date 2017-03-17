Certificate for services to gardening for Dunecht grower

George Cumming, of Springhill Nurseries in Dunecht, was awarded with a certificate of merit from the Royal Caledonian Horticultural Society for his services to horticulture and gardening in Scotland.

George, pictured right, was presented with the certificate at the society’s annual awards ceremony in Edinburgh.

George has worked for Springhill Nurseries since leaving school.

He is now on the third generation of the Smith family who own the business at Dunecht.

He is currently a director of The Royal Horticultural Society of Aberdeen.