Police dog with security duties for Royal Family at Balmoral Estate retires

After nine years of loyal service, Police Dog Patch, a regular attendee in Royal Deeside with security duties for members of the Royal Family, has recently retired from Police Scotland.

Patch, a 10-year-old Springer Spaniel became one of the most experienced explosive search dogs in the country.

Over her nine year career Patch worked across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom and was even involved in deployments at the London 2102 Olympic Games and the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Patch successfully completed an initial eight week course in Glasgow in 2008 where she passed with flying colours.

Her main deployments were predominantly within the North East where she became a regular attendee in Royal Deeside as part of her security duties for members of the Royal Family, who continue to enjoy their holidays at the Balmoral Estate in Aberdeenshire.

The highlight of Patch’s career was in October 2015 when she met Her Majesty the Queen having been nominated by the Minister and congregation of Crathie Kirk to mark their thanks for her devotion to her regular early morning search deployments within the Church.

Commenting on Patch’s retirement her handler Constable Steve Warden said: “I have been very lucky to have been teamed with Patch over the last nine years.

“She has been a delight to train, work and live with.

“Patch and I have been inseparable over the years and I am so proud of her distinguished career.

“I am delighted to have had her as my shift partner and she will be remembered fondly by all those that have met and worked alongside her.

“I can assure you that Patch will have a very enjoyable and stress-free retirement living with my other dogs and family members at home.

“It’s the least I can do to thank her for her many years keeping people safe across the country.”

Although Patch has retired, PC Warden has recently trained a black Sprocker Spaniel called Bruce who is performing very well.

PC Warden is hopeful that Police Dog Bruce will have an equally long and successful career following in the paws of his predecessor.