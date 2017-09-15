Budding scientists put oil and gas to test

School pupils from Banchory Academy joined with others across the area at this year’s Energise Your Fuure (EYF) Event in Aberdeen recently.

The pupils went below the waves as they tested their technical skills as virtual ROV pilots during the event.

The programme led by global safety, standards and workforce development organisation OPITO, provides one of the biggest opportunities that school pupils have to get closer to the technologies and people working in the industry. The mission is to inspire the next generation of oil and gas professionals through interactive activities and information sessions, which this year included a technology treasure hunt, virtual reality engineering and hands-on marine experiments, all supported by industry experts.

This year more than 200 secondary school pupils attended the event on the final day of SPE Offshore Europe.

Young people engaged in science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) subjects at National Qualification, Higher and Advanced Higher levels gained an insight into the variety of roles available in energy related industries.

John McDonald, chief executive of OPITO, said: “Energise Your Future is a chance for the industry to invest a portion of its time and effort in young people. We enjoy the support of a strong line-up of exhibitors willing to engage with the pupils, including well-known industry players and newer, tech-savvy start-ups. We hope the next generation will be inspired by the excellent technologies and people that make our industry great.”