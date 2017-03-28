Extension granted for neurological centre in Aberdeen

National healthcare charity Sue Ryder has announced that planning permission to extend Sue Ryder Dee View Court in Aberdeen, has been granted.

The extension to the care centre will help develop and expand our neurological care services to better meet the needs of people with long term neurological conditions in and around Aberdeen.

Sue Ryder Dee View Court, opened in 2003 and is Scotland’s only purpose-built neurological centre providing care and support for people aged 18 and over with life-changing conditions affecting the brain and nervous system.

Valerie Maxwell, Sue Ryder Dee View Court centre director said: “Sue Ryder Dee View Court has played a key role in the delivery of expert and compassionate long-term care for people living with complex care and support needs for over 13 years, receiving referrals from across Scotland.

“We plan on expanding Sue Ryder Dee View Court so we can care for more people giving them the care they need and deserve. We currently provide facilities for up to 24 residents at any one time. Following the expansion we will be able to offer room for up to 43 people in total, nearly double.”

The existing centre is a single storey building based on the concept of six self-contained ‘houses’. Current facilities include a hydro therapy suite, physiotherapy gym, rehabilitation kitchen and recreational therapy department.

Sue Ryder has chosen Newcastle-based architectural practice, JDDK Architects, to submit the successful planning application on our behalf for a £3.9m new build wing and extension.

Samantha Dixon, JDDK project architect, said: “The new building will contain six high dependency en-suite bedrooms on the ground floor with a further six supported living units on the first floor promoting independence with a mixture of flexible step up step down care dependent on individual need.”

Pamela Mackenzie, Sue Ryder director of Neurological Services said: “Dee View Court is the only purpose built specialist neurological centre in Scotland, as demand for our services continues to grow we need to expand. Our waiting list is always full and we want to give more people the chance to call Sue Ryder Dee View Court their home. We are really pleased to be working with JDDK collaboratively on this new project.”