Match funding for donations to East Africa aid appeal

The UK Government has pledged to match pound for pound the first £5 million of public donations to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s new East Africa Crisis Appeal.

It aims to double the impact of the public’s own donations and ensure that charities working on the ground can reach even more people in need.

The UK’s support will go directly to the Disasters Emergency Committee Appeal and provide vital and life-saving emergency supplies.

Bringing together 13 leading UK aid agencies, the Disasters Emergency Committee raise money at times of humanitarian crisis in poorer countries.

Announcing the move, International Development Secretary Priti Patel said there is currently an “unprecedented challenge” posed by the millions of people who are facing famine in the region.

Ms Patel said: “Britain has acted without hesitation – UK aid-funded food, water and emergency healthcare is being delivered across East Africa right now, but more support is urgently needed to prevent a catastrophe.

“In times of crises, the British people are renowned for their incredible generosity and by matching pound for pound public donations to the DEC Appeal, the Government will double the difference Britons can make to the lives of children dying of hunger.

“The international community must now follow Global Britain’s lead to save lives and stop the famine before it becomes a stain on our collective conscience. The world cannot afford to wait.”

Donations can be made at www.dec.org.uk or by calling 0370 60 60 610, with £25 providing a month’s supply of life-saving peanut paste to a malnourished child, £60 could provide clean drinking water for two families for a month while £100 could provide supplies to a clinic treating severely malnourished children for a week.