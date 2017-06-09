MPs elected to represent Aberdeenshire’s three constituencies

The MPs who will represent Aberdeenshire’s three UK Parliament constituencies have been confirmed.

Elected to serve Banff and Buchan was David Duguid (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party); for Gordon Colin Clark (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party); and for West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine Andrew Bowie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist Party).

In one of the shock results of the night Tory Colin Clark defeated former First Minister Alex Salmond in Gordon.

The results were announced following a joint overnight count with Aberdeen City Council at the Aberdeen Exhibition and Conference Centre (AECC).

More than 1,000 people were involved in supporting the election process over the course of the day, ranging from polling staff in Aberdeenshire’s 159 polling stations, drivers ensuring the safe delivery of votes to the AECC, and those directly involved in the overnight count process.

A total of 147,104 votes were cast from an eligible electorate of 218,609, representing a turnout of 67.3%

Aberdeenshire Council returning officer and chief executive Jim Savege said: “We’ve seen a great effort from everybody involved in organising and running this election in what was a reasonably short timescale.

The Banff & Buchan seat was won by Conservative David Duguid who defeated the SNP's Eilidh Whiteford.

“This has been an important year for elections, both locally and nationally, and I am pleased to see so many people engaged in the electoral process.”

The breakdown of votes was as follows:

Banff and Buchan

David James Duguid (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 19,976

Galen Milne (Scottish Liberal Democrats) - 1, 448

Caitlin Margaret Stott (Scottish Labour Party) - 3,936

Eilidh Whiteford (Scottish National Party) - 16,283

Total: 41,689 Turnout: 61.67%

Gordon

Colin James Clark (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 21,861

David Evans (Scottish Liberal Democrats) - 6,230

Kirsten Rose Muat (Scottish Labour Party) - 6,340

Alex Salmond (Scottish National Party) - 19,254

Total: 53,738 Turnout 68.43%

West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine

Barry Black (Scottish Labour Party) - 5,706

Andrew Bowie (Scottish Conservative and Unionist) - 24,704

Stuart Donaldson (Scottish National Party) - 16,754

John Robert McConnachie Waddell (Scottish Liberal Democrats) - 4,461

Total: 51,674 Turnout 71.3%