Significant Bypass works at A944

Substantial works are planned to take place on the A944 at South Kingswells from this weekend with a contraflow as part of the construction works for the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route/Balmedie to Tipperty (AWPR/B-T) project.

The traffic management taking place over the next two weekends will enable A944 road users to drive on part of the new roundabout and allow the contractor to continue with the construction of the South Kingswells Junction.

The first contraflow, which will provide one lane in each direction of travel on the A944, is planned to be in operation from 8pm on Friday, March 3 until 6am on Monday, March 6.

These measures will enable the contractor to complete the westbound (Aberdeen to Westhill) tie-ins to the new road, which means that drivers travelling westbound will be diverted on to the new road and under the new structure at South Kingswells from Monday 6 March. Drivers travelling eastbound (Westhill to Aberdeen) will continue to use the existing A944.

A further contraflow, again providing one lane in each direction of travel, is also planned to be in operation on the A944 the following weekend from 8pm on Friday 10 March until 6am on Monday 13 March.

These measures will enable the contractor to complete the eastbound connections to the new road, which means drivers travelling eastbound will be diverted on to the new road and under the new structure at South Kingswells from Monday 13 March.

Further lane closures and contraflows will be required in this area over the coming months. This will enable the contractor to complete the roundabout and fill in the area between the two structures to bring the road surface between the new structures up to the level of the AWPR.

A Transport Scotland spokesperson said: “Works are planned to be undertaken on the A944 at South Kingswells from this weekend, which requires the use of contraflows over two weekends. Drivers heading eastbound will also use narrow lanes during weekdays between Monday 6 March and Friday 10 March for safety reasons.

“The contractor has timed these works to minimise the impact they may have on road users. However, drivers should allow themselves additional travelling time so that they can reach their destination safely and on time.

“We are requesting that all drivers to exercise more caution than usual in this area while works are underway, for their own safety as well as the safety of the workforce and we kindly remind them to observe all the signage in place.

“More traffic management will be required on this section of road in the coming months, including more contraflows, and these will be advertised in advance.

“We thank road users in advance for their patience during this period.”

A contraflow also is also planned to be in place on the A90 at Charleston this weekend from 8pm on Saturday 4 March until 6am on Monday 6 March. Overnight lane closures are planned to be in operation from Saturday 4 March until Friday 10 March as part of these works. This will allow the contractor to undertake works on the new Charleston Junction bridge and a new culvert.

When complete, the AWPR/B-T will help to reduce congestion, cut journey times, improve safety and lower pollution in Aberdeen City Centre. It will also enable local authorities to develop public transport solutions.

Over the next three decades, the AWPR/B-T is expected to bring in an additional £6 billion to the north-east economy and create around 14,000 new jobs. Around 1,500 are currently working on the project, including on-the-job training for apprentices and local employment opportunities for long-term unemployed people.