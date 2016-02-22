Deeside Rugby Club under 13s get new jerseys from local business

Deeside Rugby Football Club under 13 Squad have recently been presented with a new set of rugby jersey’s by Bert and Moira McIntosh of McIntosh Plant Hire(Aberdeen) Ltd.

Bert, who is a great supporter of sport development in the north east stated: “I am delighted to be able to support youth rugby at Deeside Rugby Club.

“It is fantastic to see a local club developing in size and in stature and this is largely down to the friendly atmosphere at the club and the hard work and dedication of the coaches.

“To see so many kids playing rugby at Woodend on a Saturday morning, and clearly having a lot of fun whilst participating in their sport is fantastic!”

Martin Burgess, lead coach of the under 13 squad added: “The support of companies like McIntosh Plant Hire to the development of rugby in the Deeside area is vital to the continued development of rugby in the area and it is very much appreciated.

“Over the last 10 years that I have been involved at Deeside Rugby, the youth set-up has increased in size from about 50 players across all age groups to in excess of 150 players now turning up on a Saturday morning to participate.

“The increased interest in rugby in the area and the hard work and dedication of the committee and coaches has been recognised nationally with success in the recently completed Red Conference league and with the club being awarded the accolade of Club of the Month for December 2015 by the Scottish Rugby Union.”

Deeside Rugby is an ambitious club which will continue to grow.

Any person of any age wishing to take part in the sport, whether an established player or a beginner will be made most welcome at Deeside Rugby and are encouraged to get in contact with the club through the website or social media sites.

A spokesperson for the club said: “If anyone would like to support the club financially, we would also be very keen to hear from you!”