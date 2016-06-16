Trail runners turn their hand to ultramarathon

The ever growing increase in ultra-marathons has seen a significant amount of members from Falkland Trail Runners experience the fun and enjoyment of the long distance challenges.

Last weekend was no exception with two members competing at the Lochalsh Dirty 30 Mile Race.

Comprising of a 30 mile circuit from Glenelg, passing the Skye Ferry, the Skye Bridge and the world famous Eilean Donan Castle before climbing over the hills and past ancient brochs and returning to the finish in Glenelg, Nikki Wood finished in 7 hrs 52 mins with Karen Spence 8 hrs 49 mins.

At Kirkcaldy 5k parkrun on Saturday Bryan Innes maintained his fine form over the distance finishing second and setting a PB in 18 mins 29 secs. Alex Jarrett also set a PB finishing sixth in 19.39.

Kevin Murray was 18th in 21.15. Alison Sutherland was 22nd and first female in 21.41 followed by 38 & 5F Lyndsay McKay 23.49, 62 Sandy Adam 26.24, Laura Fleming making her debut over the distance finishing 64th in 26.32 with Ann Davidson 92nd in 30.53.Glenrothes Tri-Club member Rebecca Reader finished ninth female in27.26.

At St Andrews 5k Parkrun, Brian Cruickshank finished fifth in 18.14 followed by 14th Jason Sharp 19.56, 17th Colin Smith 20.09, 33rd Keith Bonthrone 22.48,PB, 68th and 12F Ruth Sharp 25.22, 75th Alan Sheret 25.47, 93 Malcolm McTavish 27.26 and 163rd Lynn Smith 35.16.

Husband and wife team of Lynne and Leonard Zabek competed the Greenock 5k parkrun with both crossing the line together in 64th and 65th respectively in 26 mins 05 secs while at the Wallace parkrun in Lisburn Clare Muir finished 184th in 38.02.