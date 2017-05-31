Back in the habit as hit show Sister Act heads to Aberdeen

An all new production of the hit musical comedy Sister Act is coming to Aberdeen.

The popular show, directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood, is heading to His Majesty’s Theatre this week from Monday, May 29, until Saturday, June 3.

Joining the previously announced pop singer and musical star Alexandra Burke as Deloris Van Cartier, will be Joanna Francis as Michelle, Joe Vetch as Eddie, Karen Mann as Mother Superior and Liz Kitchen as Sister Mary Lazarus.

Alexandra Burke will perform the role of Deloris Van Cartier at all evening performances. At the matinee performances, the role of Deloris will be played by Joanna Francis.

Alexandra recently starred as Rachel Marron in the national tour of The Bodyguard, a part she also played in the West End. She originally rose to fame after winning the fifth series of The X Factor. Her debut number one single Hallelujah sold over one million copies in the UK, a first for a British female soloist.

Joanna Francis has recently finished performing in the West End production of The Lion King. Her other credits include Carmen Jones at the Royal Festival Hall, The Harder They Come at the Barbican and Stratford East and as Sybil in The Big Life at the Apollo Theatre.

Based on the smash hit movie starring Whoopi Goldberg and Maggie Smith, Sister Act tells the hilarious story of Deloris Van Cartier, a disco diva whose life takes a surprising turn when she witnesses a murder. Under protective custody she is hidden in the one place she won’t be found – a convent! Disguised as a nun and under the suspicious watch of Mother Superior, Deloris helps her fellow sisters find their voices as she unexpectedly rediscovers her own.

This all new production of Sister Act is directed and choreographed by Craig Revel Horwood with musical supervision and arrangements by Tony Award winner Sarah Travis. Set and costume design is by Matthew Wright, with lighting by Richard G Jones and sound by Richard Brooker. For tickets, visit: www.sisteractuktour.co.uk.