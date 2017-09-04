Scottish Music Awards return to Glasgow

The SSE Scottish Music Awards are returning to Glasgow this December in support of the country’s largest music therapy charity.

The annual event celebrates the incredible Scottish music industry and raises vital funds for Nordoff Robbins Scotland.

The star-studded bash will once again grace Glasgow’s iconic Old Fruitmarket venue on Saturday, December 2, with tickets on sale now.

Leading energy company SSE return to sponsor the 19th Scottish Music Awards, which simultaneously celebrates Scotland’s world-renowned music scene and provides much-needed fundraising for vulnerable children and adults across the country. The SSE Scottish Music Awards are a vital part of the charity’s ability to provide music therapists and sessions to those who need it most, and has been the main fundraising event for Nordoff Robbins Scotland since 1996.

2016’s winners and attendees included Travis, Amy MacDonald, The Lapelles, Twin Atlantic and KT Tunstall, while previous years have seen performances from Wet Wet Wet, Annie Lennox and Paolo Nutini.

This year’s nominations are set to acknowledge the achievements of some of the music industry’s biggest names, as well as shining a spotlight on Scotland’s best up and coming stars.

Full artist announcement is coming soon.

Donald MacLeod, chairman of Nordoff Robbins Scotland, said: “Nordoff Robbins Scotland are delighted to announce the return of the SSE Scottish Music Awards for its 19th year, and we are looking forward to a night celebrating Scotland’s sensational music scene.

“Thanks to our partners at SSE, these awards are one of the main reasons Nordoff Robbins Scotland is able to offer life-changing music therapy to over 400 vulnerable children and adults every week, across the country.”

Colin Banks, head of Sponsorship and Reward at SSE, said: “At SSE, we’re proud of our association with Nordoff Robbins Scotland and the difference it makes to the lives of some of Scotland’s most vulnerable people.

“The awards are a wonderful celebration of Scottish music, but importantly it gives us all a moment to reflect on and truly champion the incredible work the charity delivers across the country.”

For further information on the SSE Scottish Music Awards or Nordoff Robbins Scotland please visit: www.nordoffrobbinsscotland.org.uk