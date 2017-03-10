The sun will come out on Deeside Annie production

Deeside Youth Musical Theatre (DYMT) is set to guarantee that the ‘Sun Will Come Out Tomorrow’ with its production of family-friendly musical Annie.

The show will feature Katie Hendry as Annie and a special guest performance from Zed as her lovable mutt Sandy.

Under the musical direction of Graham Davidson, the production features classic songs from the musical, including ‘It’s A Hard Knock Life’, “Easy Street’, ‘I Don’t Need Anything But You’ and ‘Tomorrow’. This will be Graham’s last show with DYMT and the group is searching for a new musical director.

The 30-strong cast is made up of talented and enthusiastic youngsters and at the helm for the first time is director Sarah McKay.

The show tells the story of plucky, red-haired Annie and her friends who are growing up in an orphanage in 1930’s New York. When she is chosen to spend Christmas at the home of the billionaire businessman, Oliver Warbucks, played by Richard Davidson, she charms him and he wants to adopt her.

Annie believes her parents are still alive and will one day return for her. A huge reward is offered to find her parents, but an evil plot is hatched to take the reward and kidnap Annie.

The production opens in the Deeside Community Centre Theatre, Aboyne, on March 23 with evening performances on Thursday 23, Friday 24 and Saturday 25 March at 7:30pm. Tickets priced at £9 adults and £7 concession are now available from the Deeside Community Centre reception.