What’s On Where in Deeside

We’ve put together a list of some of the events going on in the area.

Pancake Tea

Mid Deeside Church choir and praise band are holding a pancake tea in the church extension St Marnan Road, Torphins, to raise money towards the maintenance and repair of the church organ. The cost is £2.50 per person for tea/coffee, freshly-cooked pancakes and shortbread/biscuits.

Seed and Potato Day

From 10 to 2pm, in the MacRobert Hall, Tarland, 25 different varieties of organic and/or heritage seed potatoes will be for sale individually at 20p. You can swap – or just try for free – vegetable and flower seeds saved and collected by local gardeners. Various attractions include folk music, teas and homebakes, talks on how to go about seed saving at 11am, demonstration on growing potatoes in containers at 11.45 and, and a children’s area where there will be the chance to plant seeds and produce potato prints. Entry is £2 for adults and children go free.

Sunday, February 26

Book Fayre

A book fayre in aid of Torphins School Parent Council will be held from 12-2pm at the school. It will feature a storytelling corner, second hand books, CDs, DVDs, pre-loved uniform and refreshments.

Friday, March 3

Glassel concert

Scots folk group Breabach will be appearing at Glassel Hall at 7.30pm. The band will be visiting Banchory towards the end of a national tour which gets under way early next month. Call 07771 621577 or email bryony.smith@btinternet.com

Saturday, March 4

Finzean Concert

North-east singer-songwriter Jenny Sturgeon and the duo Clype will perform at Finzean Hall. Tickets are £15 and available from Jane Bennett at finzeangigs@gmail.com or 07971 296566. Doors open 8pm, BYOB and there will be a raffle in aid of Finzean Hall.

Ivan Drever live

Fresh from sell-out appearances at 2017’s Celtic Connections, Orcadian musician Ivan Drever is heading for the hills for an evening of melodic intimacy at Glenbuchat Bothy at 8pm, doors open 7.30pm. BYOB. Tickets are £10 and under-16s go free. For tickets call 019756 41303 or email events@glenbuchatmusic.co.uk

Ladies Breakfast and Talk

Aboyne-Dinnet Church Community Life Group is holding a Ladies Breakfast and Talk in the church hall on Huntly Road, Aboyne, The successful format of a Continental Breakfast followed by a talk will remain for the series of breakfasts in 2017. Doors open at 9.45 am and breakfast will be available at 10am.SpeakerAlan Melrose will talk about his experience of ‘Developing Leadership in the Developing World’. Tickets are £5 each and can be bought from Community Life Group members or by calling Christa on 013398-86562. Interested attendees are asked to buy/reserve their tickets in advance.

SWI show

SWI’s Upper Deeside Inter-District annual bulb, crafts and baking show will be held in the Victoria Hall, Aboyne, from 2-4pm. There will be a sales table, raffles and teas with home baking. All welcome.

Friday, March 17

Mairi Campbell: pulse

Musician Mairi Campbell is touring her critically acclaimed one-woman theatre show Mairi Campbell: Pulse around Scotland from March. She will be at The Barn in Banchory on March 17 at 7.30pm. For tickets call 01330 825431

Friday, March 24

Mairi Campbell: Pulse

Traditional musician Mairi Campbell takes her Fringe-hit theatre show on tour around Scotland. She is touring with her one-woman show Mairi Campbell: Pulse around Scotland from March. She will be at MacRobert Memorial Hall, Tarland, at 7.30pm on March 24. For tickets visit: http://neatshows.co.uk/event/mairi-campbell-pulse-2/

Sunday, April 9

Shappi Khorsandi

Comedian Shappi Khorsandi, star of Live At The Apollo, Have I Got News for You and Q.I., is bringing her show ‘Oh My Country! From Morris Dancing To Morrissey’ to Banchory. She is celebrating the 40th anniversary of her arrival in Britain. She’s reclaiming patriotism, sending a love letter to her adopted land. For tickets call 08444 999 990 or visit www.beyondhighlands.com/listings.

Saturday, April 29

Mud Run

Deeside Activity Park is teaming up with Rebel PT to host a - a 5k fun mud run. The course will cover more than 100 acres and a perfect entry level fun mud run for anyone 18 years and over, while helping raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support in Scotland. Entries are now open. For more information visit www.deesideactivitypark.com, or check the events page on Facebook @deesideactivitypark, or call Cilla on 013398 83536.

Ongoing events

Northern Lights

From now until March 31, 2017, Drum Castle will stage Northern Lights. The unique rooms within Drum Castle play host to an exhibition of works with a Scottish flavour, on loan from Aberdeen Art Gallery’s collections.

Knit and Natter

The Knit and Natter Group meets in Westhill Library on Thursdays from 2-4pm. Go along to a friendly group to knit, crochet or sew and enjoy a drink and a cake. For more details, contact library staff.

If you have an event coming up that you’d like to publicise please email the details to news@deesidepiper.com with What’s On in the subject line.